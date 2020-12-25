BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $731,214.53 and approximately $85,040.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003274 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,429.36 or 1.00011202 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00015766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,421 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

