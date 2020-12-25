boohoo group plc (BOO.L)’s (BOO) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

BOO stock opened at GBX 334.70 ($4.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71. boohoo group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 297.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 311.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

