Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $34.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

NYSE BOOT opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

