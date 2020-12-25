Boris Elisman Sells 200,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.82.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,931 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

