Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $10.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,040,927. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

