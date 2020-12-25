Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. BOX posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 1,123,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in BOX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,288,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244,462 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,391,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,952,000 after buying an additional 245,351 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,967,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after buying an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after buying an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

