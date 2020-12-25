Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAK. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Santander raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Braskem stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Braskem by 157.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.