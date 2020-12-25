Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) Trading Up 3.6%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 374,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 140,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.32 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

