Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.0656 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $93,096.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

