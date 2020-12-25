Bret Steven Taylor Sells 1,151 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $263,993.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 946,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,201,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CRM opened at $225.78 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

