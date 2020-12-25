Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,859 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $47,939.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,666. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.