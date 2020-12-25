Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 4,386 Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $72.62 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

