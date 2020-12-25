Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $221,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Repligen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,934. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $195.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.40, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

