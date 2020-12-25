Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $254,000 in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.