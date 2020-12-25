Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $244.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -207.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.53. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

