Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,780 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 7.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

