Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Select Interior Concepts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million.

Separately, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NYSE:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.