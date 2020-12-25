(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $208.09

Shares of (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.09 and traded as high as $227.13. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $226.53, with a volume of 2,386,721 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

