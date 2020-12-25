Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 638,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,085. The company has a market cap of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

