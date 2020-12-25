Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $49.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.99 million and the lowest is $49.16 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $50.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $211.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $214.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.42 million, with estimates ranging from $199.45 million to $205.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 32,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $433.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

