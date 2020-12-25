Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $149.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.95 million and the highest is $163.27 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $134.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $729.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.12 million to $735.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.68 million, with estimates ranging from $698.75 million to $718.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

AZPN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.51. 152,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.05.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

