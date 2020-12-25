Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $29.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $41.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $105.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.50 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.54 million, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

