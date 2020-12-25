Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.