Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Exelixis posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,801 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

EXEL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. 1,136,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,758. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

