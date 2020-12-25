Brokerages Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $464.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $840.35 million, a P/E ratio of 281.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

