Brokerages Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $91.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $325.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $327.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.27 million, with estimates ranging from $383.20 million to $429.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million.

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of FOUR opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.47. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $74.76.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

