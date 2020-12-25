Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to post sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $19.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $20.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $23.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

