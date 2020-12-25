Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report sales of $219.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.09 million to $242.46 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $272.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 512.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 87,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $952.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.