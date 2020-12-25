Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Brokerages expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.85 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley dropped their price target on GAN from $28.50 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

GAN stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.