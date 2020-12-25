Brokerages Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.86). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSE OM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 76,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,253. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.