Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Premier reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 306,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Premier in the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

