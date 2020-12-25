Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

SeaChange International stock remained flat at $$0.88 during midday trading on Friday. 184,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,658. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

