Brokerages Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Alkaline Water.

Get The Alkaline Water alerts:

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 million.

NYSE WTER opened at $1.05 on Friday. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.