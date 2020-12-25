Brokerages Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. The Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

SCHW stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 1,632,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,602,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,605,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,869 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 171,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.