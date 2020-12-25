Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after purchasing an additional 725,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,695,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 549,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,799 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

