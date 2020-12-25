Brokerages Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target at $90.94

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

AGCO stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

