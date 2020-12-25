Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Target Price at $28.75

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

BCEL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. Atreca has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $570.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $904,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 468,750 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

