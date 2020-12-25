Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $82.93

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Autoliv by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after purchasing an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autoliv by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFL Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 343,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. 149,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,049. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

