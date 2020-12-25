Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Price Target at $93.00

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. 176,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,975. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

