Brokerages Set J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Target Price at $99.50

Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after buying an additional 364,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after buying an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after buying an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,188. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

