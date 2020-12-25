Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT at $11.42

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

JNCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $11.72.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

