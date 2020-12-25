Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $125.63

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

