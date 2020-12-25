Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $108.45

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

POST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. Post has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Post by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 69.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Post by 9.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Post by 292.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

