Brokerages Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Price Target at $27.64

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 491,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 143.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

