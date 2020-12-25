Brokerages Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) PT at $125.00

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Strategic Education by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

