Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $28.70

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

NYSE WWW traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,049. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $3,589,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.