Brokers Issue Forecasts for FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $327.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.63 and its 200 day moving average is $334.64. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $592,933.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,698 shares of company stock worth $3,547,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.