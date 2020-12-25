BTC Lite Price Hits $0.0020 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $36,568.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00316599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

