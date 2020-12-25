Burger Swap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,192.00 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Burger Swap has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $49,192.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.91 or 0.00672089 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00162640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00362357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00061800 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,094,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,055 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

