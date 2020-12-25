BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $55,380.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $932,656 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.